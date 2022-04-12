Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Head-To-Head Survey

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Youdao has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Youdao and Puxin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $630.16 million 1.36 -$154.33 million ($1.26) -5.50 Puxin $445.04 million 0.03 -$4.93 million ($24.70) -0.06

Puxin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -19.57% N/A -41.24% Puxin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Youdao and Puxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 3 2 0 2.40 Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 136.65%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Puxin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Puxin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Puxin beats Youdao on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science. The company's study-abroad tutoring services helps students to prepare for admission tests and applications for high schools, universities, and graduate programs primarily in English-speaking countries through study-abroad test preparation courses and study-abroad consulting services. It also provides web-based platforms and mobile apps for K-12 tutoring services; and cloud-based products and services for K-12 tutoring and study-abroad tutoring services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 407 learning centers, which include 328 K-12 and 79 study-abroad learning centers. The company offers its products under the Puxin, Puxin-Lingxian, Puxin-YESSAT, Puxin-Fubusi, and ZMN Education brands, as well as operates franchised schools under the Global Education brand. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

