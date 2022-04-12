Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 108,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,762. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

