Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.