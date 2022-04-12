Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 59.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 134.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $3,140,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -244.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

