Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in SEA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

