Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

