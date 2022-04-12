Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after acquiring an additional 609,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.