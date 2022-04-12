Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

