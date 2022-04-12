Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 980,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

