Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,825. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

