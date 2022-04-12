Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Orion Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Orion Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,963. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

