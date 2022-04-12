Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.