Zacks: Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will post sales of $420.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.90 million. Koppers posted sales of $407.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.93. Koppers has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $39.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

