Zacks: Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $2.82. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3,065.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $256.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

