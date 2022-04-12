Zacks: Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,482,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,078,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 899,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,664,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD remained flat at $$7.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $410.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.51. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

