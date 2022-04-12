Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $508.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.10 million to $512.70 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,271 shares of company stock worth $4,201,345. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSH traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,460. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.18. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

