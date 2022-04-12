Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $408.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.87 and a 200-day moving average of $510.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

