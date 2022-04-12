Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.91. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $4.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.99 to $19.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.11 to $21.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $134.16 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

