Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. GMS has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

