Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYZN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,872. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 411,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $4,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

