Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 226,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,847. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

