Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.04. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,541,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,262,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.