Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

PENN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

