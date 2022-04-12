Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to post $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.57 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $23.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.79 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

