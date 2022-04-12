Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.