Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce -$4.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($3.22). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 443,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637,210. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $22,094,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

