Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

