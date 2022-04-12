Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get New Relic alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.22.

NEWR opened at $72.31 on Friday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $142,316.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $4,911,228 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in New Relic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.