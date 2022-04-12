Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ON (NYSE:ONON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $22.98 on Friday. ON has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. Analysts expect that ON will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

