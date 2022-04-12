Zacks Investment Research Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like artificial intelligence, advanced engineering, directed energy and modern digital platforms, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. Partly due to these tailwinds, the company's share price has increased in the past year. However, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Also, high debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern.”

Several other research firms have also commented on BAH. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.11.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

