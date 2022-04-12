Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

