Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to “Hold”

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of ZLNDY stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 76,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,349. Zalando has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.