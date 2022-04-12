Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to “Hold”

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “
ZLNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.
Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.