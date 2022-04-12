Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $74.00. The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 24090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $419,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,201 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after buying an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

