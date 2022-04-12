Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock.

Zhihu stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 7,746,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.83. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $32,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zhihu by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

