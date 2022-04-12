Zilliqa (ZIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $590.21 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $590.21 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,934,729,708 coins and its circulating supply is 12,643,262,555 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

