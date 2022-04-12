Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

