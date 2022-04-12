ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 13,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 375,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

ZIMV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

