Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.73 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,359,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,713,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 250,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

