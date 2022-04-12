Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,065,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $14,264,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.