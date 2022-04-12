Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,058 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Nordson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

NDSN opened at $221.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.13. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

