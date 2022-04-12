Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

