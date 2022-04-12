Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,770 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

NYSE GDDY opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

