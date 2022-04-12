Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,909 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.