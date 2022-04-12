Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,188 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

