Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

