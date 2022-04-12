Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

