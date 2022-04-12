ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.61 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
