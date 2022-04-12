Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $7.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 82,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,577. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,098 shares of company stock valued at $660,788 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zymergen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

