$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 680,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,589,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 62,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

