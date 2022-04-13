-$0.08 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). BlackLine reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in BlackLine by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $47,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in BlackLine by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.79. 3,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

